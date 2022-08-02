HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested and charged two people after they say they were caught stealing from Walmart and in possession of meth.

According to the Hazleton Police Department, Tara Obrian, 51, and Shawn Sitarchyk, 47, both of Lehighton, were stopped by police in Hazleton on July 11 for suspected retail theft.

As stated in the release, police were investigating Obrian and Sitarchyk for previous retail theft in the Hazleton area.

Investigators say they witnessed the two drive to Walmart in Hazle Township, followed them inside the store where they placed several items into a storage container, and exit the store without paying.

After leaving the store, police followed Obrian and Sitarchyk and pulled them over. Hazleton police state a K9 was used to search the vehicle where they found illegal drugs inside.

Police say they found drug paraphernalia, including two small zipper cases containing suspected meth and items stolen from Walmart worth $294.

Obrian was charged with retail theft, possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. She was transported to Luzerne County Correctional Facility and released on a $5,000 unsecured bail.

Sitarchyk was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.