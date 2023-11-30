CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are facing charges after investigators say a 3-year-old tested positive for having cannabinoids in his system.

According to the Carbondale Police Department, on November 7 officers were informed a 3-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a family member was concerned over injuries the child had.

While at the hospital police said they obtained a video that showed the child’s facial injuries. Officers alleged the video was created by his mother, Caydenz Graham, 21, and her boyfriend, Tyrik Gwaltney, 25, and it was sent to the child’s father.

The child had ear and neck abrasions, and contusions in multiple parts of his body, and in a urine screen, the presence of cannabinoids was discovered, as stated in the affidavit.

According to court documents, a medical report stated that the injuries to the child were at differing stages of healing, indicating that the child was being abused over a period of time. The report also said the victim was having moderate chronic malnutrition as he suffered 9.8% weight loss over the past eleven months, investigators stated.

The victim was transferred and discharged from Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and later placed in foster care.

While being interviewed by police, Graham claimed the victim was injured when he “intentionally threw himself to the ground while crossing the street.” However, the officer said they reviewed surveillance video that did not show what Graham described.

Both Graham and Gwaltney face the charge of child endangerment. Graham faces the additional charge of simple assault.