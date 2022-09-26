SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two men after they say one was found to be illegally possessing a gun, and drugs were seized from inside a U-Haul during a traffic stop in Scranton.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on August 8, officers pulled over a U-Haul moving truck in the 1100 block of Luzerne Street for a traffic violation.

Officers say they saw the passenger, later identified as Isaac Matos, place a green and black bag on the floor by his feet.

Matos and the driver, Brandon Hill, were detained and Hill informed police that there were drugs inside the truck, as stated in the release.

Investigators arrested Hill and Matos was released at the scene.

After further investigation into the truck, officers say they seized drugs and a loaded semi-automatic Taurus 9mm handgun in the black and green bag.

Police say Matos is not allowed to possess any firearms due to a previous criminal conviction.

On September 22, detectives located Matos traveling in the 200 block of South Main Avenue and placed him under arrest.

Matos was arraigned and sent to the Lackawanna County Prison on a $50,000 bail.

Hill was charged with flight to avoid apprehension after he was wanted on gun warrants from previous charges.

Matos has been charged with not to carry firearms, possession of marijuana, and other drug charges.