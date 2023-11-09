WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say three children were left unsupervised inside a deplorable North Sherman Street apartment, and a mother now faces charges.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, officers responded to North Sherman Street for a woman who called 911 after three children were home alone inside an apartment,

Police say as they arrived on the scene, they spotted a woman, identified as Juque Hamilton, 25, and a man fighting outside a car on Coal Street. Hamilton was seen entering a car and driving away until police pulled her over, officers stated.

As stated in the affidavit, Hamilton began to argue with officers that she left her three children, ages six years, three years, and five months, alone in her apartment to pick up the children’s father.

Police then went to Hamilton’s apartment to check on the children and found the home in ‘deplorable conditions’ with dirty clothes, dirty dishes, expired food, and an odor of marijuana, according to court documents.

The children were placed in the protective custody of a Luzerne County Children and Youth Services caseworker.

Hamilton was charged with six counts of endangering the welfare of children. Hamilton was taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 bail.