LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police state a man was arrested after he allegedly was found “suspiciously” walking near an elementary school.

According to the Lock Haven City Police, officers were called to East Church Street near Robb Elementary School around 2:00 p.m. for a suspicious man.

Officers said a man was seen in the area of Robb Elementary possibly carrying a handgun causing the school to be placed into lockdown. Then local and state police established a perimeter around the school.

A description of the suspect was sent to police and the man was arrested a short later. Investigators say a 19-year-old man was taken into custody, charged, and placed in the correctional facility.

Lock Haven Police note further information on the suspect and the charges will be released at a later time.