DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Luzerne County are investigating an incident where a man randomly walked up to another man and assaulted him on his driveway.

According to the Duryea Police Department, on December 6 around 12:39 p.m., officers were called to an assault in the 1300 block of Main St. near the border of Moosic.

On the scene, three people reported while they were all in front of their garage when they heard yelling and screaming, police say.

The group saw an unknown man with a gray hoodie come onto their property and began punching their grandfather in the head and knocking him to the ground, according to investigators.

The victim’s son stepped in and started yelling at the man and the suspect took off on foot. The witnesses said they couldn’t understand what the man was saying, and they had no idea who he was or where he came from, as stated in the release.

Investigators say surveillance footage was reviewed and showed the suspect assaulted the victim, he left the scene heading on Main St. towards Moosic.

Police from the Moosic and Avoca Police Departments were requested to assist. They searched the area and could not locate the suspect.

Police describe the suspect as a man with a larger build with some facial hair, he was wearing a gray hoodie at the time and was possibly in his 30s.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Duryea Police Department by calling 570-457-1721 ext 1.