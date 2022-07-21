HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man in Wayne County was arrested and faces 143 charges for allegedly raping, sexually assaulting, and endangering the welfare of a child according to the Wayne County District Attorney.

Officials said Jeremy Daniel Briscese, age 40, had sexual intercourse with a 7-year-old from about March 2021 to February 2022.

The criminal complaint alleged that Briscese kept a record of every time the sexual assaults took place by marking his calendar with a heart each day he did it, there were a total of 143 hearts.

Law enforcement said the victim told their grandmother about the assaults, but the grandmother refused to believe the victim and advised them not to tell their therapist.

The grandmother was in the home while the assaults took place, and according to officers, the victim told them it would be very loud and obvious but the grandmother would not acknowledge it was going on.

Briscese’s bail is set at $500,000 and he is currently being held in Wayne County Correctional Facility.