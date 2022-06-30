PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged a man after they say he was reported running around a neighborhood shirtless, breaking into a home, and stealing BBQ sauce.

According to the Pine Creek Township Police Department, on Tuesday, Zachariah James Baney, 30, was seen in the 2200 block of Woodward Avenue exiting his car, taking his shirt off, and running around several houses.

Investigators state Baney entered a home that was occupied by a woman working upstairs. The woman said she called the police when she heard doors opening and closing downstairs. Barney fled from the scene before officers arrived.

As stated in the release, the woman found all her cupboard doors were open, along with her refrigerator and stove and the dresser drawers were pulled open.

According to officers, a neighbor reported seeing Baney run to their house with a bottle of BBQ sauce in his hand. Investigators believe this sauce was stolen from the previous home.

Police say Baney was seen a few minutes later in Lock Haven attempting to break into several vehicles before getting back into his car, and driving towards State Route 220.

Clinton County Sheriff’s Department says they saw Baney driving and attempted to pull him over. Baney continued until reaching a dead-end in Lamar Township.

Baney was taken into custody and charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, theft, receiving stolen property, and driving while his license was suspended.

His bail was set to $100,00 and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled.