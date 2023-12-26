HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two officers were bit while attempting to arrest an “out of control” man in Luzerne County.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on December 9 officers were called for a disorderly man who was “out of control” in the area of South Poplar Street and East Cranberry Avenue.

Police say the man, later identified as Jose Bonilla-Zapata, was being held down by a family member when they arrived on the scene. Officers then said they tried to place Bonilla-Zapata in handcuffs when he attempted to grab their taser and bit two officers’ hands.

Bonilla-Zapata was taken to Lehigh Caley Hospital in Hazleton where he continued to be “combative”, police reported. Bonilla-Zapata was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and disarming a police officer.

Bail was denied and Bonilla-Zapata remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.