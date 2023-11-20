WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A mother is being charged after police say she kicked an officer involved in the arrest of her 16-year-old son for DUI suspicion.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, 31-year-old Jennifer Padilla, 31, of Wilkes-Barre, approached a traffic stop on East Northampton Street where officers stopped a car driven by a 16-year-old boy around 2:00 a.m.

Police say Padilla identified herself as the driver’s mother and wanted to know why her son was being arrested.

Officers said they told Padilla that her son was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana. As stated in the affidavit, Padilla began screaming, “Everyone smokes weed…arrest all of Pennsylvania,” and she ignored commands by officers to not stand in the middle of the road.

Padilla then tried to interfere with the arrest of her son, resulting in her being handcuffed, according to court documents. Police stated Padilla tried to pull away and back-kicked hitting an officer in the leg.

Padilla has been charged with aggravated assault, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. She was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.