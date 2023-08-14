MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are searching for a man they say is wanted for drug delivery that resulted in the death of a 33-year-old man.

According to the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney in March 2023 a 33-year-old Stroudsburg man, Steven Nitschke, was found dead in his home of an apparent drug overdose.

An autopsy and toxicology report showed Nitschke’s cause of death was fentanyl toxicity.

Detectives began obtaining evidence that showed his co-worker, Edwin Burgos, delivered what he said was heroin to Nitschke hours before he was found dead.

Police are currently searching for Burgos and say he is known to frequent the East Stroudsburg area near the Eagle Valley Shopping Center.

Monroe County Office of the District Attorney

Anyone with information on the subject’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Kim Lippincott at (570)460-9600

If you or someone you know is struggling with Substance Use Disorder, please contact Carbon Monroe Pike Drug and Alcohol at 866-824-3578 for help.