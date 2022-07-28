WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he had an active warrant out and tried to avoid arrest by peeing on himself.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Tuesday, officers conducted a routine traffic stop near the US Gas Mart on North Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police say the passenger, Jeremy Bartz, 33, of Plymouth, gave police an identity that was not on record and was asked to provide proper identification.

As stated in the affidavit, while police were speaking to Bartz he claimed he was “going to pee himself,” and while sitting in the car he began to pee his pants.

Bartz was allowed to exit the car and use the restroom at the US Gas Mart. Investigators state when officers went to check on Bartz they discovered he had run off.

He was later located on North Washington Street leading officers on a foot pursuit, stated police. Once in custody officials say Bartz informed them that he ran because he had active warrants out.

It was found later that Bartz was wanted by Luzerne County for failing to appear on an identity theft charge.

Bartz was transported to Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $20,000 bail.