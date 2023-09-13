POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man threw alcohol out of his window during a high-speed chase with officers.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on September 4 around 11:50 p.m., officers tried to pull over a car that had a suspended registration.

Police say the car didn’t stop and accelerated at a high speed of 90 mph. The driver, later identified as Praize Andrews, 32, of Swiftwater, drove in an “aggressive manner” to avoid another car, officers said.

During the chase, investigators reported they saw Andrews tossing an alcoholic beverage from his passenger window before stopping at the Orion Market. Officers noted Andrews ignored commands to stay in his car and resisted arrest.

Andrews was eventually placed under arrest and sent to the Monroe County Correctional Facility. He faces the charges of fleeing officers, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, DUI, and other related offenses.