PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man was arrested after he made threats to kill officers after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Luzerne County.

According to the Plains Township Police Department, on August 17 around 6:00 p.m., officers were called to Warner Street for a hit-and-run crash.

Police say while on the scene the fleeing car returned, driving at a high speed, and yelled at officers to “get out of his way.” The driver was ordered to stop and officers stated the driver then reversed, put the car into drive, and accelerated forward hitting another car.

The driver, later identified as John Nemetz III, 61, of Factoryville, revved the engine and accelerated towards officers screaming he was “going to kill them”, according to Plains Township police.

Nemetz exited the car and punched an officer in the face before he was taken into custody, police stated.

Nemetz was charged with the following;

Terroristic Threats

Recklessly Endangering another Person

Simple assault

Resisting Arrest

Disorderly Conduct

Nemetz was arraigned and was taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bail.