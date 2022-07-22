DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dickson City Police Department is asking for public help in finding a man they say stole items and a shopping cart from Kohl’s.

According to the Dickson City Police Department, the man pictured below is wanted for questioning regarding an indent where he is accused of stealing from Kohl’s.

  • Dickson City Police Department
  • Dickson City Police Department

Police the man walked away with various men’s Nike, Champion, and Adidas apparel to the total of over $400 and a shopping cart.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Fredericks at 570-489-3231 ext. 2062.