OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested after police say he discussed plans to make a bomb to blow up a bridge and injure members of the Blakely Police Department.

According to the Olyphant Police Department, 58-year-old John Daniel Ryan is being charged after allegedly making, possessing, and selling various amounts of illegal explosives. Police say witnesses told them Ryan planned to bomb Blakely police officers and a possible civilian.

Court documents state Ryan has mentioned on multiple occasions how much he dislikes the Blakely Police Department and wants to set explosives under the Lackawanna Avenue Bridge where the Blakely police sit to monitor traffic.

Officers say they received a tip from witnesses that Ryan has, makes, and sells illegal explosives out of his home and a shed in which he rented in Olyphant Borough.

Through an investigation, police say they were able to obtain some of the illegal explosives Ryan had in a shed which included M-80s, quarter sticks, and half sticks.

Officials say the explosives are classified as “forbidden” and they are considered “extremely hazardous and have been known to cause serious bodily injury and death to persons who utilized them.”

As stated in the affidavit, the witness told police Ryan told her he learned how to make explosives in the military and knows how to activate explosives and place explosives inside cellular phones detonated by timing devices.

Ryan said he intends to make a missile and send it into someone’s house, police say.

A business owner from whom Ryan claims to have been receiving material denied doing so and said he knew Ryan previously in 2003 when he would make explosives in his trailer park home and set them off in the neighborhood areas, as noted in court documents.

A witness told police Ryan said he had enough material to make 10 full sticks of dynamite, according to court documents.

Investigators said in further investigation they confirmed Ryan was not in any branch of the military.

Ryan has been charged with weapons of mass destruction/ unlawful possession or manufacture, recklessly endangering another person, bomb threats, terroristic threats causing serious to public inconvenience, and several other related offenses.

Ryan is being held in Lackawanna County Prison with bail set at $500,000.