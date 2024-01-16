PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after police say he impersonated a Luzerne County Probation Officer and a Nanticoke City Police Sergeant.

On January 16 police charged 31-year-old Dominick Rogo after he impersonated a Luzerne County Probation Officer (P.O.) and a Nanticoke City Police (NCP) Sergeant.

Police say that on September 15, 2023, Rogo texted the victim a screenshot between him and a number claiming to be an NCP Sergeant filing a report against the victim.

According to the police, Rogo also knew the victim had been on probation for a pending charge and sent her a screenshot between him and a number claiming to be the victim’s P.O.

The alleged texts say the probation officer confirmed to be the victim’s P.O. and agreed to help with a police report filed against the victim.

In the affidavit, it states the victim told police Rogo and his mother had been harassing and threatening the victim.

Rogo admitted to officers that he did send bogus text messages to the victim pretending to be a Nanticoke City Police Sergeant and a Luzerne County Probation Officer, officials say.

Rogo states his mother had no involvement in crime, police noted.

Officers have charged Rogo with impersonating a public servant, theft to extort, and criminal use of a communication facility.