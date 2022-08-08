DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they struggled to arrest a man several times as he hit multiple police officers after he was caught trespassing on Misericordia University property.

According to the Dallas Township Police Department, on Sunday, officers were called to Misericordia University for a man trespassing on property that was off limits.

Once arriving at the area police say they tried talking to the man who was speaking erratically causing officers to believe he was under the influence of a substance.

As stated in the affidavit, the man, Daniel Gallagher, 48, was approached by police to be taken into custody and he refused commands telling officers to tase him.

According to the complaint, officers struggled to arrest Gallagher as he repeatedly hit one officer in the groin and legs. A second officer was hit in the shoulder causing him to go to the hospital, say authorities.

Police state they had to use force to shackle Gallagher who then banged his head inside the police cruiser covering himself in blood.

As Gallagher was taken to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital he attempted to reach for an officer’s pocket knife and did not listen to the officer’s commands to stop, as stated in court papers.

Gallagher was placed in Wilkes-Bare City Police Department until his charges are completed.