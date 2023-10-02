WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being accused of leading police on a chase that ended in a crash and had a two-year-old inside the car.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, on Sunday around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 500 block of Wilson Street for a report of a disturbance.

Police say they learned the suspect involved in the incident was leaving the scene in a sedan and officers tried to pull the car over.

The suspect, identified as Fitzgerald Robinson, fled from police and nearly hit a parked vehicle. During the chase, officers learned there was a child in the car that Robsion was driving and they stopped their pursuit.

Shortly after police ended the chase they said a report came in of the car crashing into a building. The two-year-old was found in the backseat and unjuried, Robison was then arrested on the scene.

Investigators said they learned earlier in the evening Robinson tried to force his way into the home of a woman who had a PFA order placed on him.

After being discharged from UPMC, Robinson was placed into Lycoming County Prison on $150,000 straight bail. He has been charged with fleeing police, endangering the welfare of a child, trespassing, and other related offenses.