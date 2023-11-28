WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being charged after police say he was found endangering a child by keeping a camper in unlivable conditions.

Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell announced child endangerment and resisting charges have been filed against Armando Capo, 50, of Lake Ariel.

The affidavit states Capo lived in a “dilapidated” camper along with his 15-year-old child who is nonverbal autistic. Police said the “ramshackle” camper had minimal electricity, no water, no food, and was not clean.

Capo posted bail through a bail bondsman and is expected to appear in court in December.