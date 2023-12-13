WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being charged after police say he delivered cocaine to a confidential informant twice.

According to the Lycoming County District Attorney, in January, a confidential informant messaged Carlton Cowen, 46, to set up a cocaine deal in a parking lot in Williamsport.

Police say the second deal was done in March after Cowen was contacted by the informant and stated to meet in the 500 block of Thomas Avenue.

Both times Cowen allegedly gave the informant packages of cocaine worth $250.

Cowen has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.

He was held on $75,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison.