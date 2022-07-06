BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested and charged a man after they say surveillance video showed him driving a car into another man, causing injuries.

According to the Berwick Police Department, on June 25 around 9:00 p.m. officers were dispatched for a report of a person struck by a vehicle and was bleeding outside a restaurant on the 100 block of West 2nd Street.

Police say once arriving on the scene they located a man bleeding with injuries to his back, shoulders, ribs, arms, and a laceration to the head.

Investigators stated they were able to use video footage from the building that showed Keith Estep, 28, talking with a woman in the parking lot while the victim was attempting to get her out of the parking lot.

Police say Estep then accelerated at a rapid speed and struck the victim, knocking them onto the hood, carried a short distance, and thrown from the car onto the pavement.

The victim was taken to the Berwick Hospital Center’s emergency room for evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

Estep fled the scene after striking the victim. However police were able to arrest him and he has been charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, accident involving death or personal injury, and reckless driving