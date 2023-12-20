PLAINS TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man has been arrested after he was found causing a disturbance at a Luzerne County Sheetz.

According to the Plains Township Police Department, on Tuesday officers were called to Sheetz on State Route 315 for a reported man rummaging through a vehicle.

Police say the owner of the car had the man trapped inside, waiting for officers to arrive. Once on the scene, investigators identified the man as Britt Keifer, 58, of Wilkes-Barre.

Detectives stated they learned Keifer was acting erratically inside the store and was believed to be under the influence. Keifer later admitted to officers that he had taken LSD.

Keifer was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.