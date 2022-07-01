LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The DA’s office announced the arrest of a man who was involved in a “straw purchase” of a handgun.

According to Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, on Thursday the Luzerne County Drug Task Force arrested and charged Stephen Lamoreaux, 32, of Swoyersville.

Investigators say they discovered Lamoreaux supplied two 9mm handguns to Jon Donohue, who was not legally allowed to own a gun. for a debt owned for the purchase of a controlled substance.

The release states Lamoreaux made false statements on the federal and state forms in order to buy the gun.

Lamoreaux was taken into custody and released on unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is set for July 19.