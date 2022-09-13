MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An alleged drug dealer was arrested after police say he jumped out of a moving car and hid behind a dumpster when he was found selling fentanyl.

According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, drug task force detectives started an investigation into a known dealer with the nicknames “Rich” and “Wabs”, later identified as Kevin Neysmith, 42, of Kingston.

Detectives say they were able to get in contact with Neysmith and he agreed to meet at a hotel to sell fentanyl powder and pills on Friday around 10:40 p.m.

As stated in the affidavit, Neysmith arrived at the location and when officers tried to arrest him, he jumped out of his vehicle causing it to roll into another car, then hid behind a dumpster in the hotel parking lot.

When officers reached Neysmith they found numerous plastic bags containing a white powder-like substance and blue pills laying on the ground near his hiding spot, according to court papers.

Police say they seized more than 46 grams of fentanyl found in his car and underneath his genitals.

Neysmith was transported to the Lackawanna County Criminal Justice Center and faces charges of resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, multiple drug charges, and recklessly endangering another person.