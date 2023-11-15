SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman is being charged after police say her children were found living in a deplorable home with three dead animals including two headless cats.

According to the Sunbury Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Chestnut Street for a report of animal cruelty. Police said a family member was told by the child of Natalie Alexander, 27, of Sunbury, that a dog was dead inside their home.

The family member went inside the home and found a dog dead inside of a crate, officers stated. The dog was transported to the hospital where they stated it had been dead for a few days due to starvation, according to court documents.

Once investigators arrived at the home they said two children, ages 10 and 3, were inside the home which was filled with garbage, dirt, bugs, and rodent droppings.

As stated in the affidavit, officers also discovered two decomposing headless cats in an upstairs bathroom and the living room a clear bag containing suspected methamphetamine inside.

The Northumberland County Children and Youth Services were called to take the children into protective custody.

Alexander was charged with endangering the welfare of children, cruelty to animals, and drug paraphernalia. She remains in prison on a $25,000 cash bail.