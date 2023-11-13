HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two children were in the car while they chased a driver down a wrong-way street.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on Friday around 7:45 p.m., officers saw a car traveling on Oak Street, and the driver was found to have two outstanding warrants.

Police said they watched the driver, who was later identified as Juan De La Rosa-Batista, drive down the wrong way on a one-way street. Officers tried to pull over De La Rosa-Batista but he fled from police. Eventually, De La Rosa-Batista stopped and he was taken into custody.

Two children were inside the car at the time of the chase and were taken to City Hall to be released to a family member.

De La Rosa-Batista was charged with fleeing police, endangering the welfare of a child, and multiple traffic violations. He was taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 bail.