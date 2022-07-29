MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say a security camera caught him having sexual intercourse with a dog while he was babysitting at a home in Minersville.

According to the Minersville Police Department, on June 23, officers were dispatched to a home on South Third Street in Minersville after a disturbing call from the homeowner.

Police say the homeowner asked Andrew Lengle, 38, of Frackville, to babysit their child at her home while she was at work.

As stated in the affidavit, via a camera in the living room, the homeowner saw Lengle engaging in sexual intercourse with a dog.

Investigators say Lengle was unaware of the camera. Once officers arrived he stated “I don’t know what I was doing” with a “distressed look on his face”, police say.

Lengle has been charged with cruelty to animals and sexal intercourse with an animal.