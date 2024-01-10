COALDALE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are charging a 14-year-old after threats were made to commit a school shooting in Schuylkill County.

According to the Coaldale Police Department, on Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. officers were contacted by Pennsylvania State Police about a possible threat tipped off by the FBI.

Police say the threat was made on an online video game chat where the suspect wrote, “I’m going to shoot up my school.”

Investigators tracked down the IP address to a house in Coaldale. Officers said they responded to the home and the suspect turned out to be a 14-year-old, who admitted to making the commit.

The 14-year-old was arrested and charged with terrorist threats/serious public inconvenience.