TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say an elderly female fell victim to a PayPal scam last week in Monroe County.

According to PSP on Wednesday, December 13, around 4:30 p.m., on Parkside Avenue in Tobyhanna Township, troopers were contacted by an 81-year-old, female victim regarding a reported theft.

Troopers say the victim was contacted via text message about PayPal transactions that had failed. The victim then contacted the number from the text messages she received and was promptly asked to first log in to a website named helpdesk.me.

According to law enforcement, the victim was again told to enter sensitive login information which allowed the scammers to access the victim’s financial information.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact PSP Fernridge at 570-646-2271.

PSP would also wish to remind the public that legitimate businesses such as PayPal and other financial institutions will not contact you through text messages and always be on the lookout for scams, especially around the holiday season.