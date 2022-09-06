HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they responded to a noise complaint that resulted in 99 traffic citations and multiple cars towed after breaking up a party with around 200 people.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 4 around 4:00 a.m., troopers responded to the 1100 block of North Park Drive in Hazle Township for multiple reports of noise complaints.

PSP stated the callers claimed the loud music coming from a party could be heard throughout Hazle Township, West Hazleton, and Hazleton City.

Once arriving on the scene, police said around 80 cars and about 200 people were seen gathering at a large party with loud music being played and alcohol being consumed.

As a result, PSP Hazleton said they issued 99 traffic citations, 24 cars were towed and one person was charged with DUI.

Trooper Anthony Petroski told Eyewitness News most of the citations given were trespassing by motor vehicles as the gathering was occurring on private property.