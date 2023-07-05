HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents of two children were arrested after police say they found their home in “deplorable condition.”

According to detectives with the Monroe County Drug Task Force, on July 3, officers arrived at a home on Colt Lane in Hamilton Township in an attempt to make contact with Amanda Aulito, 33, for an unrelated reason.

When detectives approached the house they stated a very foul smell was coming from the home. Officers said they heard several dogs barking inside and noticed that there were large amounts of debris outside.

Police say when they knocked, Kevin Connolly, 39, answered the door and quickly closed it behind him preventing detectives from seeing the inside of the house.

As stated in the affidavit, Connolly initially lied stating that his two children were not home then, when Connolly made an excuse to go back inside he attempted to remove his 9-year-old daughter from the home by having her climb over a pile of garbage and debris wearing flip flops.

Connolly’s 14-year-old son was also still at the residence and walked out of the front door when police were there.

Aulito, the mother of the two children, arrived home to find Connolly in handcuffs, police said.

A search of their home found the house unlivable and in deplorable condition, police further noted that there was no edible food for the children or dogs in the home.

Connolly and Aulito have been charged with the following:

Endangering the welfare of children

Animal cruelty

Recklessly endangering another person

Obstructing administration of law or other governmental functions

Hindering apprehension or prosecution, and conspiracy

Detectives contacted Monroe County Children and Youth Services and the ASPCA for assistance.

The two are being held at the Monroe County Correctional Facility on a $10,000 bail.