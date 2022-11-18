LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are being charged in relation to the 2021 death of their 16-day-old daughter, according to Luzerne County detectives.

State police state Jennifer Travinski, 45, and Gary Travinski, 40, of Larksville, have been charged after the death of their infant child, Arya Travinski, who died in November 2021.

Jennifer faces the charges of murder in the third degree, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and manufacturing, delivery, and possession of drugs.

Gary has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, and manufacturing, delivery, and possession of drugs.

PSP did not go into detail on how the victim died.

This a developing story. Eyewitness News will update you once more information is released.