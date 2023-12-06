MOOSIC BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The parents of a kindergartner have been charged after a medical emergency with the 5-year-old occurred in October at an area elementary school.

According to the Moosic Borough Police Department, on October 27, Riverside West Elementary contacted officers to check the welfare of a 5-year-old student who was transported to Geisinger Community Medical Center (GCMC) from the school a day prior.

Police say the staff described the student as “in and out of consciousness and in dire need of medical attention.” The student’s teacher was concerned with his attendance as the 5-year-old missed nine days of school.

As read in the complaint, doctors at GCMC decided the victim needed to be transferred to a pediatric intensive care unit (ICU), and an arrangement was made to have them transferred to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). However, the victim went into cardiac arrest during helicopter transport, and medical personnel decided to take him to Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital.

According to the affidavit, police contacted the Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services (OYFS), and a caseworker interviewed 45-year-old Damilola Balogun, the mother of the victim, and two other children.

As the affidavit reads, the siblings were brought to PAK Pediatrics with coughs and were given prescriptions for their illnesses. Balogun told investigators the victim also had symptoms, but had a different type of cough but was not seen by doctors at the same time as his siblings.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim’s father, Christopher Napolitano, 54, was also interviewed by the caseworker when he said he tried to get a prescription for the victim without bringing him in because he was afraid the other children would make him sick. The doctor advised Napolitano that it would be unethical and the child needed to be seen, police say.

Investigators say Napolitano told his wife to take the child to the park on October 25 and let him run around to see how he felt. Christopher the child appeared to be good, so they decided to send the victim to school. Police said they reviewed video surveillance from the park at the Moosic Little League which showed the 5-year-old was never at the park, and Napolitano lied to investigators.

As the complaint reads, investigators also obtained video surveillance from the bus on the morning of October 26, showing the victim extremely lethargic, barely able to walk, moaning, and making disturbing sounds.

Detectives say the victim’s sibling helped the victim off the seat and dragged him to the exit where he was face down, and unable to move. The school bus driver called school staff to assist the 5-year-old off of the bus as he could see vomit on the victim’s shirt, police say.

Police say the victim is critical with life-threatening injuries such as lack of oxygen to the brain, fatigue of respiratory muscles, respiratory failure, and acute kidney failure.

The victim’s doctor told investigators, that the victim lacked oxygen to his brain, and although a head CT and an MRI did not show any abnormalities, the 5-year-old is “neurologically devastated.”

The medical team also advised police that the victim is currently on a breathing tube and failed to breathe successfully without it, but they will be trying again to remove it to see if they can breathe on their own.

Medical staff relayed to police that they have also not been able to feed the 5-year-old solid foods yet. The victim is tolerating small amounts of Pedialyte, but hospital personnel are unsure if he will be able to eat by mouth.

After a month-long investigation, the Moosic Borough Police Department in cooperation with the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, filed charges against Christopher Napolitano and Damilola Balogun, and their other two children were taken into the care of OFYS.

Court documents say Napolitano and Baolgun were each charged with one felony count of endangering the welfare of a child and both were released on $50,000 bail as they await their preliminary hearings scheduled for December 12.