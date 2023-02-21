WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre Township couple has been arrested and charged with several counts each of endangering the welfare of their six children after they were found to be living in “horrid” conditions.

31-year-old Dana Elizabeth Ann Rause and 38-year-old Richard Kevin Rause Jr. were charged after investigators were called to a Metcalf Street residence for a male sleeping in a car.

Police say the home was without food, running water, or heat, according to a criminal affidavit filed against the Rauses.

A preliminary hearing for both suspects is set for March 2nd at 10:00 a.m. in Luzerne County Central Court.

Our media partner The Times Leader contributed to this story.