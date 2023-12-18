WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teacher from Luzerne County is in trouble with the law, facing corruption of minors charges.

28/22 News first reported word of the investigation in early October and on Monday charges were filed against the teacher.

The investigation focused on 34-year-old Sarah Kester, a teacher in the Wyoming Area School District. Detectives say Kester not only committed these crimes but then tried to cover them up.

Sarah Kester, a teacher in the Wyoming Area School District walked into district court in West Pittston on Monday morning with her attorney Peter Moses.

Kester is charged with three counts of corruption of minors and one count of attempted corruption of minors.

According to the criminal complaint Kester purchased or offered marijuana gummy bears, vodka, and nicotine vapes to three students.

Detectives say a social worker for the school district contacted police in September after students told that worker about the alleged crimes.

According to the criminal arrest affidavit Kester allegedly texted: “Oh, so no one knows I talk to you guys?” Then Kester allegedly instructed the victims: “Just delete all of our messages off your phones, just in case you get called in.”

“It’s a very sad day because when you arrest somebody involved in school districts or in a position of public trust, it just upsets a lot of people,” said Wyoming Area Regional Police Chief Michael Turner.

Kester’s attorney, Peter Moses says she maintains her innocence.

“Well my take on it, at some point someone is going to have to take the witness stand and get sworn in and testify under oath to these allegations, right now they’re just allegations,” stated Kester’s attorney, Peter Moses.

Cara Everett has three children in the Wyoming Area School District and she was stunned when she heard about the arrest.

“It’s very discouraging because having kids you have to be careful who they’re around. Like it’s hard enough being a parent and trying to teach them right from wrong and having a teacher giving them wrong ideas that’s not okay,” Everett added.

The superintendent of the Wyoming Area School District, Dr. Jon Pollard released a statement Monday that read in part:

The district is saddened about the impact this may have on our students and the community. And that the affected students have been offered counseling services. Kester was placed on leave when word of the investigation began. Her attorney told me she is now on unpaid leave.

Read the entire criminal affidavit below

Kester is free on $7,500 unsecured bail and she’ll have a preliminary hearing next month.