DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged two parents for allegedly causing the death of their 27-year-old son in July.

Officers said they responded to the 300 block of Lower Mulberry Street in Danville for the report of an unresponsive male on July 21.

An investigation by state police, Danville police, the coroner’s office, and the district attorney’s office led police to charge Richard and Kristine Kortes with the death of their son, Adam Kortes.

On December 19, police filed several charges against the parents including two counts of neglecting care to a dependent person, involuntary manslaughter, unlawful restraint, and other related charges.

Both parents are being held in the Montour County Prison on a $10,000 bail.

Their preliminary hearings are set for December 29.