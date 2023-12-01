WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers are investigating several incidents where United States Postal Service vehicles are being broken into in Wilkes-Barre.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on Thursday, November 30, officers responded to the area of Lockhart Street for a report of a vehicle break-in and theft.

Police said they learned an employee of the United States Postal Service, advised that she parked her work vehicle in the area, and when she returned an unknown suspect/s smashed the passenger side window, removed a tray of mail, and fled the scene.

Then on Friday, December 1, officers were called to the area of High Street for another theft from a mail carrier vehicle with the same method of operation.

The unknown suspect removed three packages from the vehicle and fled the area, police said.

There were no witnesses to this incident. The United States Postal Service, Office of the US Postal Inspector were notified of the thefts and are working with the Wilkes-Barre police during the investigation.

If anyone has any information related to this case they are asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre Police Detective Division Lt. Mathew Stash at 570-208-0911 or the United States Postal Inspectors Office 24 hours (877) 876-2455.