OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators made an arrest after a package filled with meth, led to a bust where guns and various drugs were seized.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on May 25, troopers were investigating a package found at a shipping location in Dauphin County that contained suspected narcotics. A K9 unit was called and alerted to drugs inside the parcel.

Police seized six bags of methamphetamine, and two pounds of marijuana from the package and they were able to track the destination of the box to an address in Olyphant.

Detectives conducted a controlled delivery of the UPS parcel but removed the six pounds of methamphetamine and replaced it with “sham”. On May 26 an undercover PSP trooper delivered the package to an apartment complex in the 100 block of East Breaker Street.

As stated in the affidavit, a woman inside an apartment came out, picked up the package, and placed it inside her car. Then a man later identified as Jimmy Bell came out of the apartment and took the box out of the car.

Troopers approached the apartment and the two were placed in custody. A search warrant was then issued to search Bell’s residence in the 1300 block of Pittston Avenue in Scranton.

Inside, investigators say they seized two ounces of meth and five prepackaged marijuana bags, a 38 Special revolver, an AK-style rifle with two loaded magazines, and $10,000 in cash.

Bell has been charged with five drug-related charges and two gun-related charges. He remains in the Lackawanna County Prison on a $150,000 bail.