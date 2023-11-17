LANCASTER, LANCASTER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Central Pennsylvania woman was convicted Wednesday of conspiring to use the U.S. Mail system to smuggle and distribute cocaine in Lancaster County.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Moniqua Ramirez, 44, of Lancaster, was convicted on Wednesday, November 15 of conspiring with others to smuggle kilograms of cocaine from Puerto Rico into Central Pennsylvania through the U.S. Mail.

Karam says the cocaine was shipped in from Puerto Rico and mailed to numerous drop locations in Lancaster where the packages were retrieved by Ramirez’s co-conspirators for further distribution.

The coconspirators also engaged in street-level drug trafficking, selling heroin and fentanyl to customers, and then transporting the cash back to Puerto Rico to continue the drug distribution, Karam said.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ramirez’s co-conspirators Ricardo Soto, Jonathan Lopez Arizmendi, Ricky Sanchez, Angel Leon-Rivera, Omar Carmenaty Morales, and Lucas Doel Gonzalez-Alvarado, were also charged and pleaded guilty.

Ricardo Soto was sentenced to almost 4 years in prison, while the others await sentencing.