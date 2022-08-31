EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of Ellen Cummings in connection to labor trafficking, forcing minors, including her foster children under her care to work at their business for free.

According to PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro, an investigation was done on Cummings along with her husband Scott Mogel, who died in 2020, when a victim’s family learned of the alleged abuse.

Shapiro says it was reported to the Lewistown Borough Police Department that Cummings and Mogel forced their victims, who were all minors, to work at Tip Top Resources/Go2Detailing, washing and detailing cars, and performing clerical duties, without pay.

As stated in the release, victims were reported to have slept on air mattresses at the business in the same room as Mogel, Cummings, and Cummings’ children.

Food was also kept in a locked refrigerator only to be eaten at designated times, the attorney general stated.

On Wednesday, troopers with PSP arrested Cummings and charged her with:

Involuntary servitude

Criminal conspiracy

Unlawful restraint

False imprisonment of a minor,

Trafficking in individuals

Nonpayment of wages

In a statement AG Shapiro said:

The details of this case are disturbing. These individuals took advantage of vulnerable young people, some of which were under their care as foster parents, for the profit of their business. Our office is committed to holding individuals accountable who take advantage of children.” Josh Shapiro, Attroney General

Cummings is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.