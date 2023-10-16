AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — TSA officers at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport say they prevented a Pennsylvania man from bringing his handgun onto a flight Monday.

Officials say the 9mm handgun was loaded with nine bullets including one in the chamber.

The gun was caught as the man, a resident of Unityville in Lycoming County, entered the security checkpoint. The firearm was removed by the Avoca Police, who allowed the man to return the firearm to his vehicle.

The penalty for carrying weapons can reach as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances.

Passengers are only permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage. Firearms must be unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case.

The locked case must be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.