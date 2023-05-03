JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a 17-year-old from Monroe County for allegedly making multiple “swatting calls” in five different states.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on April 10 troopers were contacted by Collin County Sheriff’s Office, in Texas for a false report or “swatting calls” investigation.

Through further investigation, digital forensic investigators say they found the initiating calls were coming from an address in Jackson Township.

Detectives served a search warrant for the located address and during a download of a teenager’s computer, a total of 9 swatting calls were discovered to be made to Florida, Oregon, California, Tennessee, and Kentucky, along with other locations throughout the country.

PSP also noted child pornography was also discovered on the 17-year-old’s computer and he was taken into custody.

Charges have been filed through the juvenile court for possession of child pornography, false alarms, false reports, and possession of instruments of crime. He is currently lodged in the Bucks County Juvenile Detention Center awaiting a preliminary hearing.

State police are continuing to investigate. They stated any information obtained from outside sources that is not released by Pennsylvania State Police should be considered “unofficial.”