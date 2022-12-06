EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced DUI charges against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty.

According to PSP, Austin J. Burney, assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, in McKean County, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on November 27.

Burney was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, roadways laned for traffic, and driving on the right side of the roadway.

Police say Burney has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case.

He enlisted in the PSP in February 2021 and graduated in August 2021 with the 161st Cadet Class. He has been assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run since his academy graduation.