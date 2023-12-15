PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a Pennsylvania correctional officer was arrested after being accused of a scheme to bring drugs into a prison.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday troopers arrested Pike County Correctional Officer Michael T. Spensieri, 39, after an investigation was conducted.

Police say detectives tracked Spensieri to a drop location and watched him retrieve a box. Investigators then followed Spensieri to the prison where he was taken into custody. A search warrant for Spensieri’s car was executed and drugs were found in the box along with money.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Pike County District Attorney’s Office at 570-296-3485 or PSP Troop R Vice at 570-963-3156.