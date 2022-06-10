HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that a former Pennsylvania lawyer was sentenced on Friday for threatening to murder members of congress.

Kenelm L. Shirk, age 72, was sentenced to 16 months and 20 days in prison with one year of supervised release for threatening to murder members of the United States Senate in early 2021.

State troopers said they received reports of Shirk threatening to kill Democratic members of the US Senate on January 21, 2021.

Officials said they arrested Shirk later that day while he was on his way to Washington D.C. with an AR-15, two handguns, loaded magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in the car.

U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said Shirk plead guilty to threatening to murder Democratic members of the U.S. Senate in March 2022 and was sentenced for those crimes in June.