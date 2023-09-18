EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — TSA officers at Newark Liberty International Airport say they stopped a Monroe County man from bringing a loaded handgun onto his flight Saturday.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), on Saturday an officer at Newark spotted the 9mm handgun in the checkpoint X-ray machine.

The gun was confiscated and officers interviewed the traveler, from Canadensis, Monroe County, before arresting him on a state weapons charge.

In addition to being arrested, the man also faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a security checkpoint. The penalty for bringing a weapon to a TSA checkpoint can cost as much as $15,000, depending on the circumstances, said TSA.

TSA reminds people to always know the contents of their carry-on bag prior to coming to the security checkpoint. TSA has multiple resources available to help determine whether an item is permitted in carry-on baggage, checked baggage, either or neither.

Travelers can use the “Can I Bring?” feature on the TSA website.