PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Owners of a reptile pet store are being charged after a search warrant served found many of the animals had died and others were living in “deplorable conditions”, stated investigators.

According to an affidavit filed by the SPCA of Luzerne County, on April 29, the department received a tip about Great 8 Reptiles on East Main Street where they say many animals were living in unsanitary conditions.

The SPCA received photos and videos of the store that showed dead rats and reptiles, and other animals living in deplorable conditions. More than 100 reptiles, along with cats and pet rats were removed from the store, as stated by the SPCA.

The court documents alleged that the owners, Syelechia Solis, 42, and Jennifer Solis, had no running water available and would use a 16-ounce water bottle to hydrate the remaining reptiles.

Humane officers also noted the store was filled with an odor of urine and feces intensified, and they detected the odor of rotting flesh, as stated in the affidavit.

Syelechia Solis and Jennifer Solis are each facing 284 counts of neglect of animals.