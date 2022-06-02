WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— John Sherman Jumper, age 56, was sentenced to 78 months in prison and owes $2,426,550 in restitution for embezzling $5.7 million from the Snowshoe Refractories employee pension fund.

US Attorney John C. Gurganus says Jumper forged signatures on documents that allowed him to transfer funds from the pension plan on three separate occasions between March 2015 and April 2016.

Court documents say Jumper used the embezzled funds to pay off $1.2 million in personal loans, cover personal legal fees, and also get unauthorized loans and investments for the purchase of four other businesses.

The press release states Jumper received interest in businesses purchased with the embezzled funds, with one of those companies receiving over $1 million in fees.

The indictment said the Snow Shoe Refractories Employee Pension Plan included 129 active and retired employees with assets worth about $9.8 million before Jumper embezzled the $5.7 million.

Jumper is not only required to serve time and pay back restitution fines, but he must also return the $5.7 million he embezzled as well as pay back $726,758.79 in interest.