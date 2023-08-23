HERNDON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The owner of an animal rescue center is being charged with neglecting 12 dogs at the facility, allowing them to live in unsanitary conditions, police say.

According to the SPCA, Anne Gibbs, 59, of Herndon, runs the nonprofit K9 Hero Haven located in the 170 block of Mahanoy Creek Lane, that rescues retired military and police dogs.

Back in June investigators stated they first received a report that multiple dogs at K9 Hero Haven in Herndon were living in unsanitary conditions.

A humane officer arrived at the facility to assist with the situation and said they observed several German and Dutch Shepherds at the kennel needing medical care. Investigators arrived and said a foul odor that appeared to be the smell of animal waste. Many dogs were loose outside of the facility on chains with their hair matted in clumps.

Police say fences were seen in various areas where the dogs resided. A total of 18 dogs were housed in the facility and 12 of them were removed for additional care.

Gibbs faces three charges of animal neglect.